Agriculture Commodity Prices

The Herald
Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$4.5
Small US$5-US$6
Medium US$6.5-US$7
Large US$7.5
Extra large US$8-US$8.50
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$26-US$40
Wooden box US$5-US$8
Plastic dish US$2-US$3
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.15-US$0.50
Covo/bundle US$1.5-US$3
Rape/bundle US$1-US$2
Tsunga/bundle US$2
Beetroot/bundle US$1-US$2
Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$8
Onions -bundle US$0.5-US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30
Onions shallots US$0.50
English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1.5-US$2
Brocoli/kg US$1.5-US$2
Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1
Ginger/kg US$2-US$2-5
Garlic/kg US$1
Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5
Okra/5litre tin US$2.5
Egg plant US$1-US$2
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.5-US$2
Mushrrom wild/bucket US$1.5-US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.5
Matemba 20 litre tin US$36-US$38
Madora 20 litre tin US$30-US$35
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2.50-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$16
Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Dried Covo20 litre tinUS$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$18-US$20
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$10
Magogoya 60kg bag US$70-US$80
Butternuts 20 litre tin US$25-US$30
Carrots 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Green pepper 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Cucumber 20 litre tin US$13-US$25
Fine beans Bag US$30
Peas 20 litre tin US$10-US$15
Green mealies Dozen US$2- US$3
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$6-US$12
Masawu 5litre tin US$2-US$2.5
Matohwe 5litre tin US$2-US$2.5
Nyii 5litre tin US$5.50
Mawuyu5litre tinUS$1
Apple box US$15-US$18
Avocado Single US$0.10-US$0.50
Banana crate US$7-US$9
Grapes US$16-US$18
Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$2-$2.5
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$1
Chilli pepper US$1
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Nectarines pallet US$1-US$2
Coconut Single US$0.5-US$1.5
Water melon Single US$2- US$6
Leaches pallet US$1
Plum pallet US$2
Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5
Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12
Lemon 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$20-US$24
Unshelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$4-US$6
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$18
Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin US$7-US$8
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$6-US$7
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$16-US$20
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 20 litre tin US$12-US$13
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$7
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7
Ducks each US$9-US$12
TurkeyeachUS$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$2.20-US$2.50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.20-US$3.50
Eggs (large) crate US$3.50-US$4