Agriculture Commodity Prices

Product Description Price

Potato/Pocket Chat US$4.5

Small US$5-US$6

Medium US$6.5-US$7

Large US$7.5

Extra large US$8-US$8.50

Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$26-US$40

Wooden box US$5-US$8

Plastic dish US$2-US$3

Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.15-US$0.50

Covo/bundle US$1.5-US$3

Rape/bundle US$1-US$2

Tsunga/bundle US$2

Beetroot/bundle  US$1-US$2

Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$8

Onions -bundle US$0.5-US$1

Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30

Onions shallots US$0.50

English Cucumber  US$0.5-US$1

Cauliflower/kg US$1.5-US$2

Brocoli/kg US$1.5-US$2

Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1

Ginger/kg US$2-US$2-5

Garlic/kg US$1

Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5

Okra/5litre tin US$2.5

Egg plant US$1-US$2

Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.5-US$2

Mushrrom wild/bucket US$1.5-US$2

Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.5

Matemba 20 litre tin US$36-US$38

Madora 20 litre tin US$30-US$35

Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$16-US$18

Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2.50-US$3

Munyemba 20 litre tin US$16

Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14

Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16

Dried Covo20 litre tinUS$15-US$18

Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18

Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$4-US$5

Sweet potato 60kg bag US$18-US$20

Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$10

Magogoya 60kg bag US$70-US$80

Butternuts 20 litre tin US$25-US$30

Carrots 20 litre tin US$10-US$12

Green pepper 20 litre tin US$15-US$18

Cucumber 20 litre tin US$13-US$25

Fine beans Bag US$30

Peas 20 litre tin US$10-US$15

Green mealies Dozen US$2- US$3

Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$6-US$12

Masawu 5litre tin US$2-US$2.5

Matohwe 5litre tin US$2-US$2.5

Nyii 5litre tin US$5.50

Mawuyu5litre tinUS$1

Apple box US$15-US$18

Avocado Single US$0.10-US$0.50

Banana crate US$7-US$9

Grapes US$16-US$18

Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$2-$2.5

Naartigies Box US$10-US$12

Pears box  US$18-US$20

Strawberry pallet US$1

Chilli pepper US$1

Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2

Nectarines pallet US$1-US$2

Coconut Single US$0.5-US$1.5

Water melon Single US$2- US$6

Leaches pallet US$1

Plum pallet US$2

Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5

Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12

Lemon 20 litre tin US$4-US$5

Maize grain 20 litre tin US$4-US$5

Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20

Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$20-US$24

Unshelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$4-US$6

Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$18

Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$8-US$10

Soyabean 20 litre tin US$10-US$12

Wheat 20 litre tin US$7-US$8

Popcorn 20 litre tin US$16-US$18

Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12

Sunflower 20 litre tin US$6-US$7

Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$16-US$20

Mhunga 20 litre tin US$8

Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40

Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20

Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12

Horned cucumber 20 litre tin US$12-US$13

Broiler Mother US$8-US$10

Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6

Offlayer each US$4

Road runner hens each US$4-US$6

Road runner cocks each US$5-US$7

Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7

Ducks each US$9-US$12

TurkeyeachUS$15-US$25

Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2

Rabbits each US$7-US$12

Eggs (small) crate US$2.20-US$2.50

Eggs (medium) crate US$3.20-US$3.50

Eggs (large) crate US$3.50-US$4

