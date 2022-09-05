Agriculture Commodity Prices

The Herald
Product Description PricePotato/Pocket Chat US$3.50- US$4Small US$4-US$5Medium US$5-US$6Large US$7-US$7.50Extra large US$8-US$8.50Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$18-US$35Wooden box US$3.50-US$6.50Plastic dish US$2-US$2.5
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.20-US$0.50 Covo/bundle US$2-US$2.50 Rape/bundle US$1-US$2 Tsunga/bundle US$1.5-US$2 Beetroot/bundle US$1-US$2
Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$8
Onions -bundle US$0.5-US$1 Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30 Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1 English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1 Cauliflower/kg US$1.5-US$2 Brocoli/kg US$1.5-US$2 Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1 Ginger/kg US$1.5-US$2 Garlic/kg US$2-US$2.5 Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5 Okra/5litre tin US$2-US$2.50
Egg plant US$1-US$2 Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.5-US$2 Mushrrom wild/bucket US$1.5-US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.5
Matemba 20 litre tin US$36-US$38
Madora 20 litre tin US$30-US$35
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$16-US$18 Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2.50-US$3 Munyemba 20 litre tin US$16
Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$3-US$4
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$18-US$20
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$10-US$11
Magogoya 60kg bag US$70-US$80
Butternuts 20 litre tin US$30-US$35
Carrots 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Green pepper 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Cucumber 20 litre tin US$18-US$23
Fine beans Bag US$20-US$25
Peas 20 litre tin US$10-US$15
Green mealies Dozen US$2- US$2.5
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$6-US$12
Masawu 5litre tin US$1
Matohwe 5litre tin US$2-US$2.5
Nyii 5litre tin US$5.50
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1
Apple box US$15-US$18
Avocado Single US$0.10-US$0.50
Banana crate US$7-US$9
Grapes US$16-US$18 Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$2.50-$4.00
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$1-US$2
Rusika (Tamarind) pallet US$1
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Nectarines pallet US$1-US$2
Coconut Single US$1-US$1.5
Water melon Single US$2- US$6
Leaches pallet US$1
Plum pallet US$2
Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5
Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12
Lemon 20 litre tin US$3-US$5
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$20-US$24
Unshelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$4-US$6
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$18Fresh
nyimo 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin US$7-US$8
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$6-US$7
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$16-US$20
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$18
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 20 litre tin US$12-US$13
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$7
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$2.20-US$2.50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.20-US$3.50
Eggs (large) crate US$3.50-US$4