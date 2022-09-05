Agriculture Commodity Prices

The Herald

Product                                  Description                                PricePotato/Pocket                       Chat                                           US$3.50- US$4Small                                         US$4-US$5Medium                                     US$5-US$6Large                                         US$7-US$7.50Extra large                                 US$8-US$8.50Tomatoes                              30kg sandak                               US$18-US$35Wooden box                               US$3.50-US$6.50Plastic dish                                 US$2-US$2.5

Vegetables       Cabbage head  US$0.20-US$0.50   Covo/bundle  US$2-US$2.50   Rape/bundle  US$1-US$2   Tsunga/bundle  US$1.5-US$2   Beetroot/bundle     US$1-US$2

Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$8

Onions -bundle US$0.5-US$1  Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30  Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1  English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1  Cauliflower/kg US$1.5-US$2  Brocoli/kg US$1.5-US$2  Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1  Ginger/kg US$1.5-US$2  Garlic/kg US$2-US$2.5  Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5  Okra/5litre tin US$2-US$2.50

Egg plant US$1-US$2  Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.5-US$2  Mushrrom wild/bucket US$1.5-US$2

Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.5

Matemba  20 litre tin  US$36-US$38

Madora  20 litre tin  US$30-US$35

Sugar beans  20 litre tin  US$16-US$18 Soyachunks  3-5kg  US$2.50-US$3 Munyemba  20 litre tin  US$16

Munyevhe  20 litre tin  US$14

Mutsine  20 litre tin  US$15-US$16

Dried Covo  20 litre tin  US$15-US$18

Dried Cabbage  20 litre tin  US$15-US$18

Sweet potato  20 litre tin  US$3-US$4

Sweet potato  60kg bag  US$18-US$20

Magogoya  20 litre bucket  US$10-US$11

Magogoya 60kg bag  US$70-US$80

Butternuts 20 litre tin  US$30-US$35

Carrots  20 litre tin  US$15-US$18

Green pepper 20 litre tin  US$15-US$18

Cucumber 20 litre tin  US$18-US$23

Fine beans Bag  US$20-US$25

Peas 20 litre tin  US$10-US$15

Green mealies  Dozen  US$2- US$2.5

Sugar cane Bundle (20-26)  US$6-US$12

Masawu 5litre tin  US$1

Matohwe  5litre tin  US$2-US$2.5

Nyii  5litre tin  US$5.50

Mawuyu  5litre tin  US$1

Apple  box  US$15-US$18

Avocado  Single  US$0.10-US$0.50

Banana  crate  US$7-US$9

Grapes  US$16-US$18 Oranges  Pocket (10kg)  US$2.50-$4.00

Naartigies  Box  US$10-US$12

Pears  box  US$18-US$20

Strawberry  pallet  US$1-US$2

Rusika (Tamarind) pallet US$1

Pawpaw  Single  US$1-US$2

Nectarines pallet  US$1-US$2

Coconut  Single  US$1-US$1.5

Water melon  Single US$2- US$6

Leaches  pallet US$1

Plum  pallet  US$2

Tsubvu  pallet  US$2.5-US$5

Pine Apple  Box  US$10-US$12

Lemon  20 litre tin  US$3-US$5

Maize grain  20 litre tin  US$4-US$5

Maize mumhare  20 litre tin  US$20

Shelled groundnuts  20 litre tin  US$20-US$24

Unshelled groundnuts  20 litre tin  US$4-US$6

Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$18Fresh

nyimo  20 litre tin  US$8-US$10

Soyabean  20 litre tin  US$10-US$12

Wheat  20 litre tin  US$7-US$8

Popcorn 20 litre tin  US$16-US$18

Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin  US$10-US$12

Sunflower  20 litre tin  US$6-US$7

Finger millet (Zviyo)  20 litre tin  US$16-US$20

Mhunga  20 litre tin  US$18

Shelled brown rice  20 litre tin  US$40

Unshelled brown rice  20 litre tin  US$20

Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin  US$10-US$12

Horned cucumber 20 litre tin  US$12-US$13

Broiler  Mother  US$8-US$10

Broiler  Ordinary  US$5-US$6

Offlayer  each  US$4

Road runner hens  each  US$4-US$6

Road runner cocks  each  US$5-US$7

Guinea fowl (hanga)  each  US$7

Ducks  each  US$9-US$12

Turkey  each  US$15-US$25

Pigeons  each  US$1.5-US$2

Rabbits each  US$7-US$12

Eggs (small)  crate  US$2.20-US$2.50

Eggs (medium)  crate  US$3.20-US$3.50

Eggs (large)  crate  US$3.50-US$4

