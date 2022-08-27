Agricultural Show ready to roll

Elita Chikwati and Lesego Valela

PREPARATIONS for the 112th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare are at an advanced stage with the annual show returning to its normal format and including all the events held before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

The show will be open to show goers with a full programme of business conferences and entertainment events starting on Monday and ending on Saturday September 3.

The Farmers Festival is also back with top artistes lined up to perform on Friday and Saturday at the Glamis Arena.

Already 410 exhibitors have booked to participate at the annual event.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Society has also received inquiries and confirmations from several countries.

The event is running under the theme: “Unequalled Business Opportunities, Accessibility, Accountability and Abundance”.

On Thursday, ZAS chief executive Dr Andrew Matibiri said the show offered unique business and networking opportunities through exhibitions and conferences.

The highlights for this year’s show included a brands parade which will be showcased on the first day of the show.

“All exhibitors and sponsors are invited to participate in the brands parade march from Simon Vengai Muzenda Street to the business hub.

“This year there will be fireworks on Wednesday August 31, Friday September 2 and Saturday September 3.

“With relaxation of Covid-19 protocols, the Framers Festival is back in full force with top artistes lined up to perform on Friday and Saturday at the Glamis arena,” Dr Matibiri said.

On Monday, there will be a dinner discussion hosted by the African Renaissance Sustainable Development under the theme: “Reinvent business models, evolve company culture and building a more equitable net zero economy.”

The annual national agribusiness conference will be held on Wednesday and the mining and agriculture breakfast interface on Thursday.

“The interface brings together players and stakeholders in the mining and agriculture value chains to dialogue, network and deepen synergies between the two sectors.

“On Friday, there will be a Zimbabwe-Botswana forum,” said Dr Matibiri.

Yesterday most exhibitors were applying the final touches to their stands.

Some of the exhibitors said the show gave them an opportunity to meet clients and network with other business people.

Seke farmer, Ms Rutendo Makaya, said she had come to make inquiries.

“I have seen a number of farmers from my area who have exhibited at the show and have come back with huge prizes. Others have also brought new seed varieties and new ideas to improve production,” she said.