Agricultural research praised

The Rhodesia Herald, February 13, 1970

THROUGH the mixed farming research which was encouraged and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rhodesia had an opportunity of establishing herself in the forefront of general agricultural research in the world, said the president of the Rhodesia Tobacco Association, Mr Jack de Wet, when he addressed a large gathering of farmers at an open day at Grasslands Research Station near Marandellas yesterday.

Mr de Wet said Rhodesian tobacco scientists had contributed a great deal to world knowledge of tobacco production, and there was no reason why Rhodesia should not make similar contributions in the field of general agricultural research.

He said the importance of research must never be minimised.

The work undertaken at Grasslands, where the objective was a sound system of mixed farming based on grass, was of utmost benefit not only to farmers and the nation but potentially to many other countries, he said.

The Grasslands staff had been mainly responsible for the maize breakthrough by their discovery of the most efficient method of applying nitrogen to the soil and the most effective times for its application.

Research work had shown that maize could be grown successfully on sandveld, recent trials in acid soils had indicated that the regular application of lime was not as necessary as thought.

Mr de Wet said recommendations resulting from these findings had materially assisted tobacco growers in their efforts to diversify profitably.

The demands of diversification meant that sandveld soils were now being cultivated more intensively than thought possible or desirable before.

The farming industry as a whole looked to Grasslands to ensure that, in spite of present circumstances, the productivity of the country’s soils would at least be maintained and, it was hoped, increased in future.

Mr de Wet told his audience that Grasslands had been engaged in intensive research aimed at isolating a suitable legume for inclusion in dryland pastures.

Two species had already indicated considerable promise and when the work was finished, the results would be of immense benefit to all cattle producers.

He added that tobacco growers, who traditionally rotated the tobacco crop with a planted grass, had received considerable assistance from Grasslands where for many years, investigations had been carried out on the nutritional requirements of cattle, utilising both veld and planted pastures.

LESSONS FOR TODAY