AgricTips365 platform gets plaudits from stakeholders

Elton Manguwo

THE Government’s AgricTips365 online platform has received plaudits from stakeholders for its crucial role in bridging the knowledge and extension gap through the farming guidelines it proffers to farmers daily.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) Secretary General Mr Paul Zakariya said the online platform had brought a fresh benefit to farmers as can easily have access to extension advice on their phones daily.

The Government launched the AgricTips 365 online platform a few months ago to increase visibility of extension services, as the country aims to ensure food security through maximum production.

“The tips have raised awareness among crop and livestock producers on the latest industrial trends, which is a critical aspect of agricultural modernisation and transformation,” said Mr Zakariya.

In addition, accurate information and analyses can help in estimations of the agricultural output well in advance, hence the need to ensure farmers have access to information both during and after the production process.

“The AgricTips365 advisory tips focus on aspects of technical production, marketing and agri-business and cover crops, livestock, fisheries and animal health issues.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)solutions are critical for a sustainable agricultural sector, as they feed into the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework and mitigation of climate change for food security amid increasing populations and corresponding pressures on the available agricultural land.

“Through this online initiative we have seen how the tips have ignited the hunger and thirst for more information and training among farmers,” said Mr Zakariya.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has made significant strides in modernising agriculture and the launch of the AgricTips365 complements the efforts to continuously improve farming in the country for maximum production.

“Access to online information addresses the need for real time access to data, which is the only way to empower farmers and assure the nation of economic transformation through agriculture,” said Mr Zakariya.

The agriculture sector remains the backbone of the economy, as it provides raw material for the processing industry henceforth it is imperative that the sector remains competitive, innovative and adorned with modern agricultural communication technology.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera said that pursuant to the national vision of achieving a middle income economy by 2030, no one would be left behind as the farming tips will reach every farmer across the country in line with the Government’s desire to engage and uplift every farmer through sound agricultural advisory.

“The Ministry has anchored the summer season on seamless flow of agricultural information to instantly attend, respond and resolve farming inquiries, issues and emerging concerns,” he said.