Agric transformation’s impact on livelihoods immeasurable: FAO chief

VISITING Food and Agriculture Organisation director general Qu Dongyu has hailed the transformation of the country’s agricultural sector under President Mnangagwa, saying its impact on livelihoods is immeasurable.

After paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday, Mr Qu, who is in the country for the three-day FAO Regional Water Conference which opened in the capital yesterday, said Zimbabwe under President Mnangagwa is leaving no one and no place behind.

This is apparent in the ongoing mechanisation and modernisation of the agriculture sector as President Mnangagwa leads in ensuring food security in the nation, with his practical thrust ensuring that Zimbabwe records bumper harvests, not only in the maize crop but also irrigation-fed wheat — where the country has enough to last for more than a year.

Already, the agriculture sector has hit the initial 2025 target of US$8,2 billion a year as the industry grew by 36,2 percent to US$8,19 billion in 2021, and a further 10 percent last year — owing to the huge financial investments made by the Second Republic.

These achievements have not gone unnoticed as Zimbabwe repositions itself as a major agriculture player on the global stage, and the Regional Water Conference that is being held in the country is testimony to that.

This is all part of the National Development Strategy 1, which places emphasis on the modernisation of the agriculture sector.

“I salute the great achievements that Zimbabwe has made under President Mnangagwa. You have managed to have a bumper harvest for the staple food like maize and others. The discussions were very fruitful for further collaboration on how to develop agriculture in each value chain, to make agriculture more efficient, more resilient and more sustainable for everyone, leaving no one behind.”

The FAO chief added that collaborative efforts are important if the country is to effectively combat climate change — which has brought with it unpredictable rainfall patterns, droughts and often hunger.

However, Zimbabwe is insulating its critical agriculture sector through the construction of dams to sustain agriculture and also through mechanisation and modernisation.

Mr Qu said agriculture in Zimbabwe has the potential to transform rural areas into industrialised zones and earn for farmers rich pickings — that can be increased in agricultural value chains.

“Agriculture can be used to empower the youth and women, it can also create a link between urbanisation and rural development and end poverty,” he said.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka said Zimbabwe has been working with FAO over the years and the results are there for all to see.

“The FAO director is here for the Regional Water Conference ahead of the UN Water Conference in March. It is an opportunity for Africa to develop a consensus on water governance, water financing, irrigation development, for electricity development. We will come up with an African roadmap and consensus for presentation at the UN.

“He took advantage of his visit to be able to discuss the support the FAO is rendering to the Government of Zimbabwe in the transformation of agriculture and food systems. Zimbabwe has now achieved food security as a result of this complementarity,” said Dr Masuka.

In Zimbabwe, transformation of rural areas is already in motion as is demonstrated by multiple facilities that have been opened by President Mnangagwa in rural areas, such as the US$1 million fruit and vegetable processing plant in rural Mutoko district, which is adding value to horticultural produce grown by the local market. The new plant will save the rural farmers steep costs in transport to Harare and back.

President Mnangagwa has also commissioned the Marula/Mapfura Processing and Value Addition Plant at Rutenga Growth Point in Mwenezi, where over 30 000 households in the Mwenezi rural hinterland are having rich pickings from selling the plants that go for US$5 per 50kg.