Agric strategies bear fruit as prospects for high yields look bright

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa addresses journalists at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

The Agricultural and Food Systems Transformation Strategy launched by the Government is expected to propel Zimbabwe to another season of higher yields in all the sub-sectors, as the Second Republic continues to employ intervention measures meant to lift people out of poverty.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said despite uneven distribution of rains during the 2022/2023 summer cropping season, prospects of high yields were certain, given the various intervention measures adopted by the Government in the march towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who was speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare, said Cabinet received a report on the Second Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment presented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that despite the uneven start and distribution of rains during the 2022/2023 summer season, the prospects for high yields now look bright, following the crop, livestock and fisheries assessment which has been completed,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The estimated maize production is 2 298 281 tonnes, a 58 percent increase on the 2021/2022 season, while traditional grains production is estimated at 280 966 tonnes, representing a 45 percent increase on the 2021/2022 figure.

Sorghum production is expected to be 191 125 tonnes, which is 32 percent more than the 2021/2022 season, with pearl millet production expected to be 171 221 tonnes, which is 61 percent more than what was produced in 2021/2022 season.

Minister Mutsvangwa said finger millet production is expected to be 18 610 tonnes, representing a 250 percent jump from what was produced in the 2021/2022 season.

Total cereal production is 2 579 247 tonnes, against a national cereal requirement of 1 837 742 tonnes for human consumption

and 450 000 tonnes for livestock, leaving a surplus of 577 742 tonnes.

Cotton production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 152 472 tonnes, a 3 percent increase from the previous season while tobacco production is estimated at 234 745 tonnes, a 9 percent increase on the 2021/2022 season.

Soya bean production is estimated at 93 089 tonnes, which is a 13 percent increase on the 2021/2022 season while groundnut production increased by 118 percent from 98 765 tonnes in the 2021/2022 season to 214 145 tonnes this season; and sugar bean production increased by 23 to 31 274 tonnes.

Said Minister Mutsvangwa: “There was an overall increase in production of horticultural crops for the 2022/2023 season with growth registered in the production of crops such as blueberries, tea, Irish potato, onions, tomatoes, oranges, apples, macadamia nuts and bananas, among others.”

On livestock production, Cabinet was also informed that the national beef herd increased from 5 509 933 cattle in 2021 to 5 642 400 cattle, reflecting a 2 percent increase total milk production increased by 15 percent, from 79 607 573 litres in 2021 to 91 396 061 litres in 2022.

Broiler meat production increased by 32 percent in 2022, from 143 500 tonnes to 191 813 tonnes.

There has also been growth in pig slaughter at abattoirs, among other developments.

“The above production levels were attained using a programmatic approach as the ministry broadened and deepened efforts to transform agriculture at both scale and pace. The most insightful and impactful programmes were packaged under the Rural Development 8.0 comprising eight Presidential Programmes.

“The interventions which are expected to catalyse the attainment of Vision 2030 include the following: the Presidential Climate-Proofed Inputs Scheme, the Presidential Climate-Proofed Cotton Scheme, the Presidential Rural Development Programme, the Presidential Blitz Tick Grease Scheme, the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme, the Presidential Poultry Scheme, the Presidential Goat Scheme and the Vision 2030 Accelerator Model.

“The Second Republic will continue to ensure that these interventions uplift people out of poverty towards the attainment of Vision 2030. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now expected to increase from the current projection of 4 percent to 6 percent on account of the positive performance of the agricultural sector,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Accordingly, the Government will assist farmers in processing and marketing their produce.

In particular, coffee producers in Manicaland will be assisted through the setting up of a processing plant, using resources from the Special Drawing Rights facility.

Oilseed processing machinery will also be availed as part of a strategy to reduce reliance on imports of cooking oil, with appropriate technologies also being provided for the processing of traditional grains, which citizens should consume for their health benefits.

Empowerment programmes involving extension officers will continue alongside alignment of cropping with agro-ecological regions.

More processing plants will be designed for tomatoes, said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The mechanisation of Pfumvudza/Intwasa will go a long way in increasing production. More focus will be placed on export markets for certain crops produced in excess. Furthermore, irrigation schemes will be increased, together with the rehabilitation of dip tanks in order to reduce the incidence of tick- borne diseases,” she said.