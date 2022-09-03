Agric show brings all the business, fun

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Cotton Farmer of the Year Mr Smart Kambanje from Gokwe, Midlands, stands next to the tractor he won yesterday.

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

AFTER a two-year hiatus forced by Covid-19, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), which ends today, was back in full swing with exhibitors, merrymakers and children having a fine time at the annual jamboree.

Yesterday, the Exhibition Park (show grounds) was teeming with people from all walks of life.

Some came for business, while for others it was just for fun, the sun and music.

There were both new and old exhibitors, the young and old, with children having lots of fun through horse rides, jumping castles and picturesque moments, especially at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces stand.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Mnangagwa hosted Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his wife Neo.

President Masisi was here to officially open the show yesterday.

As part of the official opening process, the First Families from the two sister republics toured stands at the show.

President Masisi then inspected a guard of honour, before he officially opened the popular event that drew exhibitors from overseas.

There was a fly past of jets from the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) during the official opening, thrilling displays from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), as well as energetic drum majorettes.

Small scale farmers were also displaying their grains and did not hide their joy as they spoke of opportunities they derived from the prestigious event.

Some farmers said the ZAS was an opportunity to cross pollinate ideas as well as interact with fellow colleagues which would improve their farming skills and yields.

A small grains farmer from Chegutu, Mrs Jane Chimtare, said exhibition platforms were a window for her to perfect her farming skills, as well as share ideas with her colleagues.

Mrs Chimtare was exhibiting traditional grains, which included finger millet, sorghum, ground nuts and millet.

“I feel very happy to be back at the exhibition stands, interacting with other farmers,” she said. “I am a small grain farmer with a zeal to promote traditional foods in line with our mother, Amai Mnangagwa, who is educating the nation to retain our culture of taking traditional foods as part of our diets to avoid poor health conditions.”

Another farmer who identified himself only as Mr Musarurwa said the ZAS was an opportunity for expanding farmers’ markets.

“The show is our perfect opportunity to expand markets for our agricultural products and enables us to explore more in our farming business,” he said.

“We are thriving through getting the right products and services from Farm and City retail outlets.”

Farm and City Head of Marketing Mr Walter Tayengwa said they were playing a leading role in providing farmers with the right goods and services.

“Our core business is to create convenience to farmers through ensuring that their necessary hardware is at their door steps,” he said.

“Apart from providing hardware, we also dispense expertise to the farmers.”

After two years without the show, there was merry in the air as families came to have entertainment.

“We are happy this time around, we had missed the fun since the advent of Covid-19,” said another show visitor who identified herself as Ms Mupandenyama.

“Last year I did not come to the show because of fear of contracting the deadly disease.”

Health personnel from the Ministry of Health and Child Care were educating people on cancer, which has claimed the lives of many people in Zimbabwe and other countries.

Dr Anna Sakabau said the three types of cancer which include cervical, prostate and breast cancer were wreaking havoc, saying the best way to treatment was early detection.