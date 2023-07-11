‘Agric sector to play central role in Vision 2030 attainment’

Elton Manguwo

UNDULATIONS from the ever-growing agriculture industry are set to trigger the fast attainment of the country’s Vision 2030 dream with the positivity in growth currently being enjoyed in the sector set to infiltrate other segments of the economy to excite development.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera recently made the declaration saying the agriculture sector was the pivot of the economy and the growth being experienced would have a strong bearing on the pace at which the country will attain its upper-middle income economy target set for 2030.

“During the 2022/23 farming period, the agricultural sector grew by 36 percent, which has saw a 7, 8 percent economic growth in the country,” said Dr Basera.

The Government positioned the agriculture sector to spearhead programmes that will grow rural economies, as the country aims to industrialise rural areas through sustained primary production.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development launched various sub-programmes such as the Presidential climate proofed scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa), the Presidential poultry scheme, and the Presidential goat scheme among others under the banner Rural Development 8, 0.

“The various programmes will see increased economic activity along the agriculture value chain from production to marketing and generating employment in the process,” said Dr Basera.

The development of the country’s agriculture sector is key in reducing poverty, hunger and malnutrition as 67 percent of the population resides in rural areas and relies on smallholder farming as a source of livelihood.

“Government led initiatives have been active in raising per capita incomes for farmers to the upper middle income level of US$4 000 –US$12 000,” said Dr Basera.

The Ministry’s strategy is development that leaves no one, no household and no village behind and this strategy is anchored on the agriculture and food systems transformation strategy and national development strategy 1 (NDS1).

Dr Basera said they had realised a significant smart and sharp growth in the agricultural sector to reach the US$8, 2 billion agricultural economy target.

“We had planned to grow at that magnitude in five years but we managed to realise that growth in one and half seasons, which is quite incredible,” he said.

The programme is set to contribute to sustainable industrial development through the provision of up to 60 percent of industry’s requirements from competitively home-grown agricultural raw materials by 2030.

Significant growth has been recorded in the tobacco value chain, the horticultural sector, the livestock sector, the cotton value chain and the record winter wheat yields in the previous winter season.

“The growth that is a result of improved volumes and quality is driving industrialisation through improved market access and competitiveness of agricultural commodities on the domestic market,” said Dr Basera.