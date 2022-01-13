Agric Minister Masuka praises Mashonaland East farmers

Communal farmers Mr and Mrs Enias Nyagondo (left) outlining the Pfumvudza process and its advantages to other communal farmers in Wedza yesterday.

Victor Maphosa In Wedza

Land, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka has commended farmers in Mashonaland East Province for the agricultural activities which he said would contribute to the attainment of an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Minister Masuka, who was in the province for two days engaging farmers wrapped up his tour by visiting various farms in Wedza yesterday, where he interacted with farmers, listening to their concerns and assessing the progress of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

“I am happy that this province is making progress, we also heard this from the Provincial Agritex officer. Most people think Vision 2030 is to be achieved from Harare alone. No. It calls for everyone including you here.

“This kind of farming you are doing in this province is commended and is already contributing to the attainment of that vision. Farming is a business and I see a lot of progress in this province.

“If everyone would treat farming as a business, we will become successful business people,” he said addressing farmers in Wedza.

About 347 000 households across the province have adopted the Pfumvudza concept against the set target of 300 000.