Agilitee Africa launches self-charging car

Farirai Machivenyika

Agilitee Africa, the holding company of Agilitee Zimbabwe has launched the continent’s first self-charging electric car which is the cheapest electric car in the world.

The company has operations in several countries and established operations in Zimbabwe last year.

In a statement Agilitee Africa chief executive officer, Dr Mandla Lamba said the launch of Agilitee Go, signifies the growth of the company.

“This underpins Agilitee’s focus on leveraging green energy, green technology and innovation to enhance the ecological footprint of electric vehicles, mainly impacted by the use of large and heavy batteries.



“This first full electric vehicle is intended to provide Agilitee customers with peace of mind and comfort when seeking to travel longer than normal distances,” he said.

He added that leveraging green energy, green technology and innovation was the best way of showing utmost confidence in building a truly carbon free society.

“As much as the vehicle has received international regulatory approvals and will be sold globally Africa remains the main market,” Dr Lamba said.

“Africa is now officially in the forefront of the green revolution because of this, people will travel with no worries of charging and most importantly using nature to charge therefore not spending a dime on fossil fuels. What excites me the mist is that our people will drive free of charge.”

The car comes with a 300km range if charged and also self-charges, 1100p HD reverse camera with a large central screen, sensitive and quick response combined hydraulic breaks, front and rear impact guard with a side protection for all occupants and blue tooth hands free calls among others.