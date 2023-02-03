AFZ trainer aircraft crashes, kills 2 pilots

Herald Reporter

An Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) SF260 trainer aircraft, has crashed in the Mlezu College general area near Gweru, killing two pilots onboard.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it hit a power line and crashed.

Names of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been notified.

In a message after the accident, Commander AFZ, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, said a dark cloud has engulfed the AFZ following the unfortunate training accident that has claimed the lives of two pilots.

“We have learnt with heavy hearts, of the passing on of two of our pilots after a training accident. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased pilots.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased for this sad loss of AFZ pilots who were on duty and playing their part to ensure that the AFZ fulfills its mandate to defend Zimbabwe’s airspace and territorial integrity,” said Air Marshal Moyo.