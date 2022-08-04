AFZ donate goods to elderly

Airforce of Zimbabwe's Group Captain Maxwell Sakupwanya handing over blankets to elderly at Bumhudzo Old People's Home in Chitungwiza. - Picture by: Kudakwashe Hunda

Talent Chimutambgi

Herald Reporter

The Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has donated goods worth thousands of United States dollars to Bumhudzo Old People’s Home in Chitungwiza as part of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) peacetime mandate.

The elderly are among the most vulnerable groups in communities and the gesture dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of “Living no place and no one behind”.

This week is critical to the ZDF as it visits various groups of people identifying people in need and extending a helping hand ahead of the Defence Forces Day celebrations slated for next week Tuesday.

Bumhudzo Old People’s home was established in 1974 by the Salvation Army Church with a thrust to cater for the elderly people above 65 years of age.

The home which can accommodate 55 people is currently accommodating 26 due to resource constraints.

The donations, which were handed over by Group Captain Maxwell Sakupwanya, included groceries, sundries, clothes and blankets.

In his speech, Grp Capt Sakupwanya said the Community Assistance Projects spearheaded by the AFZ were complemented by the charity projects being undertaken under the umbrella of the Commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo.

Grp Capt Sakupwanya said the donation was part of ZDF’s peacetime mandate to embrace development in the country in order to attain national goals.

“Annually, during the ZDF community assistance week, the military embarks on several projects where it assists communities in line with its Constitutional mandate to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and interests, its territorial integrity and to uphold the constitution,” he said.

“It is also part of the ZDF peacetime mandate to embrace development in the country by extending a helping hand to communities.

“The Community Assistance projects by the Air Force of Zimbabwe are complimented by charity projects that we undertake under the umbrella of the commander air force of Zimbabwe charity fund. The fund was established to mobilise resources to assist the less privileged people and communities in Zimbabwe,” said Grp Cpt Sakupwanya.

“The combined efforts by the air force of Zimbabwe community assistance initiatives and the charity fund projects have ensured that we reach out to as many needy people and communities as possible,” he said.

Grp Cpt Sakupwanya said AFZ had partnered with some local universities to undertake need assessment studies as well as local knowledge from their officers to guide in the identification process of needy areas.

In his acceptance speech, Bumhudzo Old People’s Home projects officer Major Lovemore Meda, a member of the Salvation Army church, applauded the military and commended its role in ensuring peace and security in the country since the advent of the ZDF in 1980.

“We are proud of you soldiers for the role you are undertaking to ensure peace and tranquility in the country. Since the guns were dropped down in favour of independence, we never had incidences which threaten the lives of the general populace,” said Maj Meda.

“I want to express my gratitude to the AFZ and the entire ZDF for having us in mind during this difficult time. It’s so amazing that you have complemented our resources. We are operating under stressful budgets, so what you brought to us will go a long way in augmenting our resources,” he said.