AFZ continues fulfilling its national mandate

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Fulfilling its constitutional mandate of defending the country’s independence, territorial integrity, national interest and achievement of national aspirations, the Air Force of Zimbabwe will continue to develop staff to meet required standards, AFZ Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede, said yesterday.

Speaking during a graduation of 163 personnel from several courses at Jason Ziyaphapha Air Force Base in Chegutu, he said a well trained work force was the most important resource for any organisation.

The graduating courses were in basic radar systems, anti-aircraft artillery, ceremonial drill, a squad drill Instructors course, and junior tactics.

“A trained work force is the most important resource of any modern force,” said Air Vice Marshal Nzvede. “Our training policy reposes on building a robust human resource base that is capable of effectively identifying and preparing appropriate individuals with specialised skills.

“In line with our constitutional mandate, the Air Force in particular is charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial airspace. In fulfilling this mandate, this training was strategically scheduled in line with the commander’s vision to resuscitate and operationalise air defence systems.”

Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said the basic radar system operators course remained critical for airspace management.

“The skills acquired during the radar operators course will go an extra mile in sustaining the required level of airspace surveillance through the use of point air defence,” he said.

The junior tactics course was vital in developing leadership and command capabilities of junior commissioned officers in the AFZ.

The two drill courses, he said, served to inculcate a sense of alertness, teamwork, pride, confidence leading to a well disciplined member.

Across the board, Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said, all had been taught the civil-military relations package which would help them appreciate where the nation was coming from and where it was going in line with national aspirations.

The package, he said, will also help to ensure that graduates would remain vigilant, patriotic and loyal.

In the near future, he said the AFZ was looking forward to integrated approach in dealing with contemporary security threats, which include the prevalence of HIV and AIDS, Covid-19, drug and substance abuse, cyber security and environmental security.

He said these issues remained a security threat.