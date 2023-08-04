AfriPraise Festival fever grips London

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in London

Organisers of the gospel concert and tour dubbed AfriPraise Festival in the United Kingdom have confirmed that some of the participating musicians have arrived for the show, with the rest jetting in tomorrow morning.

The festival, which is to be held at Gaumont Theatre in Central London, will be led by the inter denominational group ZimPraise choir as they share the stage with Janet Manyowa, Minister Michael Mahendere, Kudakwashe Mutsvene, Eleana Makombe, Everton Mlalazi, Sir Benjamin Rupapa, Mathias Mhere, Canaan Nyathi, Grace Forlu, Maureen Forbah and Jonah Chivasa, among others.

Festival fever is already in the air, with the musicians doing rehearsals as they are set to perform from tomorrow afternoon at the giant 4 000-seater amphitheater.

Zimpraise chief executive and founder member Joseph Madziyire said all is set for the show tomorrow.

“The day has finally arrived and we are ready and happy at the same time to perform in London,” he said. “Guest musicians have started arriving and we are happy all of them are in the UK as we speak, doing rehearsals. The show is going according to plan and later on today (yesterday) we are going to release the programme line-up.”

Madziyire said tickets had been selling well online.

He said they had announced the host for the show with a surprise to many.

“We have selected renowned radio personality Becky K to be the host of the event because of good merit. She is bubbly and loved by many fans, hence we were guided by that,” he said.

Becky K said she was excited to visit London for the first time and to take part in the festival.

“It is good to be here and yes this is my first time hosting a show in the UK and I am sure from now on there will be plenty more,” she said. “The door has just been opened for opportunities.

“At this point, I know the vibe will be correct and I’m a willing vessel ready to be used by God. So, whatever God says on that day that’s the vibe. To say I’m excited I would have downplayed it, this is a good thing that has happened to me, to be recognised as the one capable of handling the show. I am grateful.”

Gospel singer Everton Mlalazi has promised fireworks at the festival, since it was time to reconnect with his fans in the UK.

“It has been a busy schedule for me since January, but the good thing is I have to keep the momentum with my fans. I promise a polished act and encourage people to come in their numbers,” he said.