African World Heritage Fund pays tribute to late heritage scholar, Prof Munjeri

The African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) has paid tribute to Prof Dawson Munjeri, a renowned Pan African heritage scholar who passed away on April 29 this year.

In a statement, the Fund said Prof Munjeri was one of the founding members of the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF), an intergovernmental organization created in 2006 by the African Union and UNESCO to support the effective conservation and protection of the cultural and natural heritage of outstanding universal value in Africa.

“He was instrumental in shaping the mission and objectives of the AWHF, and his passion for safeguarding Africa’s heritage was unmatched. He brought to the table a wealth of knowledge, experience, and dedication that left an indelible mark on the Fund and continues to guide our efforts in protecting and celebrating the continent’s rich and diverse heritage,” the AWHF said.

Prof Munjeri, who was Zimbabwe’s cultural ambassador at Unesco and an expert in heritage conservation and monitoring in many countries, passed away at his home in Helensvale in Harare on April 29.

He was 75.

The internationally acclaimed heritage scholar was laid to rest on May 3 at Glen Forest cemetery in Harare.

With the support of the AWHF, Prof Munjeri championed the creation of the UNESCO Chair on African Heritage in 2020, emphasising the importance of rigorous inquiry and interdisciplinary collaboration for an in-depth understanding of the African heritage and its contribution towards the African development agenda.

“Prof Munjeri will be remembered not only for his significant contributions to the AWHF but also for his tireless advocacy for the recognition and conservation of Africa’s heritage on the global stage. His legacy will continue to inspire current and future generations of heritage professionals and scholars across the continent and beyond,” the AWHF said.

“During this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with Professor Munjeri’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will forever endure through the continued efforts of the AWHF and the wider heritage community in Africa and beyond.”

Heritage Prof Munjeri’s depth of knowledge in the history and heritage conservation in Africa made him one of the most respected scholars at Unesco and internationally.

UNESCO chair on African Heritage and Great Zimbabwe University archaeologist, Dr Thomas Thondhlana said the death of Prof Munjeri has left a huge void that will be difficult to fill.

“Most of the developments that have been happening in the heritage sector were due to his ideas and influence,” he said.

“We have lost a mentor who had a huge impact in the heritage sector. We all benefited from his selflessness.”

The late scholar was born on 11 July, 1949.

Prof Munjeri did his secondary education at Fletcher High School in Gweru and later enrolled for a BA Honours History degree at the University of Rhodesia in 1973.

In 1981, he did a Postgraduate Diploma in Information Systems and Librarianship at the University of Wales, UK.

In 2010, he completed his PhD studies in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Prof Munjeri started his work as an oral historian at the National Archives of Zimbabwe in 1978, before working as regional director at National Museums and Monuments in 1983.

He worked in that position until 1987. From 1987 to 1993, he served as deputy executive director of the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

He also worked as executive director of National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2002.

From 2002 to 2017, Prof Munjeri served as the Deputy Permanent Delegate of Zimbabwe to UNESCO in Paris, France.

He served as president of the 17th General Assembly of States Parties to the World Heritage Convention from 2009 to 2010.

Prof Munjeri also sat on the executive board of UNESCO, the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Cultural Property and numerous other councils and boards.

He participated in various World Heritage Centre list evaluation missions to South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and many other countries.

He was also a member of several expert groups, notably the one tasked with reviewing the Operational Guidelines for the Implementation of the World Heritage Convention from 2000 to 2004 and another one to draft the text of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Prof Munjeri is survived by four children — Theresa, Eugene, Kudzai, Farai and 10 grandchildren.