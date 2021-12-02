African Union to Adopt a Strategy on Mainstreaming the ACDEG and Develop Pedagogic Tools on the Rule of Law

As part of its mandate to implement the African Union's vision for the utmost respect of rule of law on the continent, the Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Unit of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) of the African Union Commission convened two back-to-back consultative and validation workshops on the Inclusion and mainstreaming of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) in School Curricula of African Union Member States from 29-30 November, 2021; and the Development of a Pedagogic Toolkit for Rule of Law Stakeholders in Africa from 01-02 December, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Consultative and Validation Workshop on the ACDEG Project was organised within the framework of the ACDEG School Curriculum Project. The overall objective of the Project is to entrench the culture of democracy, good governance as well as respect of rule of law and human rights within the future generation in line with the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and to foster the implementation of the Agenda 2063. Associated goals include the popularization of ACDEG and advocacy for its ratification and implementation. This Workshop ushers the third phase in the continuum for the development of a long term strategy in the promotion of the AU shared values instruments through education institutions and in particular the principal instrument on democratic values and principles, namely the ACDEG. More specifically, the workshop, was convened to ensure quality control of the Draft Roadmap for the Implementation of ACDEG Strategy, and to set the stage for the effective implementation of the Pilot Project in select countries. The workshop will also review and amend the draft training manual for teachers and parents.

In a bid to expand the scope and reach of the periodic regional rule of law training activities, the Consultative Workshop on the Development of a Pedagogic Toolkit for Rule of Law Stakeholders in Africa will take place from 01-02 December 2021. The main goal of this consultative workshop is to review and amend draft pedagogic toolkit to ensure a comprehensive content alignment with relevant international benchmarks. The expected outcome will be a harmonised training framework for capacity building organised by the constitutionalism Unit of the PAPS, and upscale capacity to meet the growing demands for rule of law professionals, an African rule of law training manual has been designed. The training manual will be used to cascade trainings for rule of law officials at the national level. The participants of the training drawn from the judiciary, parliament, law enforcement officers, legal profession, civil society, academia and the National Human Rights Institutionsâ¯ (NHRIs).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).