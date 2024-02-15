‘African swine fever not yet on our shores’

Tariro Stacey Gatsi

THE Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has suspended trade in livestock products following recent reports of an outbreak of African swine fever in neighbouring South Africa to curtail the spread of the disease to Zimbabwe.

African swine fever is a fatal viral disease that affects pigs of all ages. It is transmitted by soft ticks from wild pigs, which are the reservoirs of the infection.

Acting Chief Director Department of Veterinary Services, Dr Pious Makaya assured farmers that the department was fully committed to protecting their interests and preventing the spread of the disease.

Dr Makaya emphasised that suspending trade in pigs, pig products, chicken products and live chicken trade with South Africa was a necessary precautionary measure to minimise the risk of African swine fever transmission.

He added: “We have closed the border chiefly because of Avian Influenza and are now also working diligently to contain a possible outbreak of African swine fever protecting the local pig population against it. We have also intensified surveillance and monitoring efforts at border checkpoints to detect and prevent any illegal movement of pigs or poultry.”

Despite the outbreak, Government has historically been importing pigs from South Africa for various purposes including breeding, restocking and enhancing genetic diversity in the local pig population. These imports have played a role in supporting the country’s pig industry and meeting the demand for quality breeding stock.

A total of 153 top-quality pig genetics which were imported from South Africa under the Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP) VALUE project in 2020 as a way of boosting production and disease resistance in pigs.

African swine fever was last reported in 1992 in Beitbridge and then re-emerged in 2015 and killed more than 600 pigs in Mashonaland Central. It harshly impacted the country’s pig population killing a further 156 pigs in Nyakomba and Nyamaropa areas in Manicaland leading to substantial losses for pig farmers.

The disease can spread among domestic pigs through direct contact or through contaminated objects like vehicles and instruments. It is characterised by high morbidity and mortality of up to 100 percent.

Infected animals develop a sudden and high fever, often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, significant loss of appetite resulting in decreased feed intake and subsequent weight loss. They also exude signs of respiratory distress, including coughing, difficulty breathing and nasal discharge. Skin discolorations such as reddening or purplish patches may also be observed. In some cases, pigs may experience vomiting, diarrhoea, or abortion in pregnant sows.

The disease is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.