African Sun hands over refurbished Morgenster Hospital Ward

George Maponga in Masvingo
Morgenster Mission Hospital has received a shot in the arm after hotel group, African Sun Limited, handed over a refurbished and modernised paediatric ward boosting health delivery at one of the biggest health referral institutions in Masvingo district.
The hotel group, which owns the adjacent Great Zimbabwe Hotel, is partnering with Morgenster Hospital to modernise and equip the paediatric ward as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.
Most wards at the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe(RCZ)-run institution are in bad shape owing to a lack of funds to undertake repairs.
African Sun started the refurbishment and modernisation project three months ago as a way of promoting a healthy community within the vicinity of its three-star Great Zimbabwe Hotel franchise.
The top hotel group also donated 32 new blankets to the paediatric ward and repainted both interior and exterior walls. Faulty electricity connections were rectified while ablution facilities were tiled with leaky roofs being fixed.
Great Zimbabwe Hotel General Manager Ms Aretha Takaza says the modernisation and refurbishment exercise also saw broken door handles in the paediatric wing being repaired adding that the development marked the birth of a new epoch in their partnership with the health institution.
Plumbing works were also undertaken in the ward to ensure there is running water.
Speaking at the handover of the refurbished paediatric wing at the health institution, Ms Takaza expressed hope that their newfound partnership will accrue huge dividends for the hospital.
“We decided to focus on the paediatric wing at this hospital because children have a special place in our hearts at African Sun on account of being tomorrow’s leaders. We take pride in promoting the health and well-being of people in communities where we operate,” she said.
“This partnership (with Morgenster Hospital) is a long-standing relationship that we wish to maintain into the future so that we can equip and modernise the ward (paediatric) to ensure comfort for children and their parents not forgetting the nursing staff.”
African Sun paid tribute to Morgenster Hospital authorities and staff for allowing collaboration between the two parties to ensure improvement in health delivery for the benefit of surrounding communities.
The hotel group also invited other corporates to lend a hand to improve the lives of people within the communities they operate and thanked those already doing so.
Morgenster Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tafadzwa Muchengwa thanked African Sun for coming to the aid of his health institution saying as a non-profit making institution, Morgenster, needed a helping hand from corporates and other donors.
Dr Muchengwa said the refurbishment of the paediatric ward at his institution augured well with their goal to make sure patients and nursing staff work in a conducive environment for quick recovery and good health.
He also exhorted African Sun to continue with its corporate social responsibility programme and expand to cover other institutions in dire need to improve general health delivery across Masvingo province.