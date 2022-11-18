African First Ladies fight stigma, discrimination against infertility

African first ladies at the 9th Africa Asia Luminary held in Dubai this week.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter

African First Ladies have reiterated the need for the continent to continue the fight to end stigma and discrimination against infertility, women and girls to ensure economic development.

Speaking during the 9th Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary held in Dubai this week, the first ladies called on all countries to join hands in demystifying infertility while making access to healthcare easier for couples struggling to have children.

They pledged to continue partnering with the foundation in improving the healthcare sectors in their countries for better outcomes.

The Merck Foundation’s “More Than a Mother” initiative is a movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, health, change of mindset and economic empowerment.

Through initiative, more than 100 Zimbabwean doctors were among the thousands of healthcare professionals who have received training in oncology, diabetes and fertility issues, among many other areas of specialty and are now contributing to the development of the healthcare sectors in their countries.

Merck Foundation chief executive officer, Dr Rasha Kelej, commended the collaborative efforts with the First Ladies to train the specialists.

“I am happy that the Merck Foundation has realised the strategy to improve access to quality healthcare solutions in each country in Africa. We have provided more than 1 700 scholarships to doctors in 50 countries which is a huge milestone. These doctors are already contributing to the patient care landscape in their countries,” she said.

Executive board chairman of Merck Foundation Professor Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp said the First Ladies had made tremendous impact in their countries in raising awareness on infertility, diabetes and hypertension, as well as other diseases, including cancers in their respective countries.

“Healthcare is a major driver of economic growth and consequently, social progress. It can transform the lives of individuals and families across developing countries,” he said.