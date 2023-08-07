African Development Bank donates two mini buses to Parliament

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The African Development Bank has Monday donated two mini buses to Parliament for use by its staff.

The buses, valued at US$84 400, were handed over to Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Senate President Cde Mabel Chinomona by ADB officer in charge Ms Belinda Chesire at a ceremony at Parliament.

“In Zimbabwe, African Development Bank (AFDB) is supporting the country to embark on a long-term path of sustained and inclusive economic growth and diversification through two key priority areas: enhancing the productive capacity and resilience of the private sector including in mining and agriculture value chains, improving good governance and enhancing accountability,” Ms Chesire said.

Advocate Mudenda thanked the ADB saying the buses would ease Parliament’s transport challenges.

“It’s a pleasant day for us to be recipients of a very important mode of transportation.

“These buses are being donated to us at a very critical because soon we would be moving to the new parliament in Mt Hampden and our staff would have to be there on time,” he said.