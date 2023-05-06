African Commission on Human Rights praises President Mnangagwa . . .slams ZLHR for unsubstantiated claims

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe attended the 75th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human Rights (ACHPR) in Gambia this week where President Mnangagwa was praised for engaging representatives from civil society and non-governmental organisations, to discuss matters relating to amendments of laws including the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill.

ACHPR Chairperson Mr Rémy Ngoy Lumbu commended the President for the meeting held on March 17.

The ACHPR described the meeting as a sign of progressive inclusion by the Government.

Mr Lumbu also lamented and chastened the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) for reducing ACHPR engagements to a talk show, where some CSOs and NGOs attack governments with unsubstantiated claims of human rights violations.

He made the comments following the Zimbabwe delegation’s response to a report by the ZLHR in which they laid bare allegations on the PVO Bill, the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act and the amendments to the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, which they alleged were shrinking the civic space.

On multiple occasions during the session, the ACHPR Chair thanked President Mnangagwa for his open policy with CSOs and NGOs.

The sentiments by the ACHPR hierarchy, demonstrate the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement drive not only abroad, but also with citizens at home.

The 75th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights runs from May 3 to 23 in Gambia.