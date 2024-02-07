Africa University champions fight to eradicate Malaria

Herald Reporter

The Africa University (AU) is committed to helping the whole of Zimbabwe fight Malaria through the ongoing Zimbabwe Entomological Support Programme in Malaria (ZENTO) project that is being undertaken by the institution to eradicate the disease.

AU received US$1,6 million from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to embark on research and provide technical data to fight Malaria.

Speaking during a tour of the AU’s malaria research centre by a delegation from USAID, the university’s Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Mageto said the AU is proud that the whole of Zimbabwe has benefitted from the research.

“Malaria is like a cost to the nation of Zimbabwe. Through this research, we are able to address that cost. This project has not only benefitted Manicaland, but the whole of Zimbabwe in fighting Malaria.”

Chief of Party for ZENTO, Professor Mharakurwa, said, “This project has managed to change policies on how to control Malaria, not only in Manicaland but in the whole country. If you compare the burden of Malaria, from 2013 to the current, there has been up to 60 percent reduction.”

USAID mission director for Zimbabwe Ms Janean Davis said the AU has the right expertise to execute the project.

“In terms of the geographic location, when we started this programme, this was one of the highest priorities for Malaria in the country. Our emphasis is on helping local organisations to solve their own problems.

“We have seen throughout the visit today, the level of expertise within AU, this is why we are determined that this is the right place to embark on this project.”

Since ZENTO was launched, Manicaland has improved its Malaria control, as it is now the third most affected province, whilst other parts of the country have also benefitted from the research.