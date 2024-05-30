Africa steps up bid to gain UN Security Council seat

Gibson Nyikadzino

Zimpapers Politics Hub

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) last week debated a position to strengthen the role of African countries in addressing global security and development challenges, with other council permanent members calling for the expansion of the bloc to give Africa a permanent seat.

Mozambique’s representative, Mr Pedro Comissário Afonso, highlighted the tail-end role that Africa gets in addressing global security and development challenges.

Security Council members France and the United Kingdom joined others in expressing support for enlarging the council’s membership, with the former proposing a membership of about 25 with an enhanced African presence, including in the permanent category.

France expressed support for permanent African representation in the Security Council and a greater role for low-income, vulnerable African states on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

UN Secretary General Mr Antonio Guterres called for the unleashing of Africa’s “peace power” describing the continent as “an important voice for the global good”.

“African participation and leadership must be embedded across the global peace and security architecture, he stressed. Africa is home to many examples of unity and solidarity in a fractured world. Now is the time to unleash Africa’s peace power,” asserted Mr Guterres.

Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Mr Michael Imran Kanu, called for reforming the 15-member organ to reflect their region’s growing importance in global affairs.

“Representational legitimacy is a necessary condition for good institutional performance,” said Mr Kanu.

Competing blocs are considering incorporating the African Union in their institutions with the latest being the 2023 decision to expand Group of 20 (G20) membership to include the AU.

Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Mr Fu Cong warned other permanent members against interference in Africa’s affairs even when other members vouched for its permanent seat saying “no one knows Africa better than African States.”

He rejected interference in Africa’s internal affairs, including applying pressure and sanctions, adding that “a Cold War mentality will only trigger new confrontations and turmoil in Africa.”

“Africa should be a big stage for international cooperation, not an arena for great power competition. The international community should focus on helping African states fully display their strengths, turning their human and resource endowment into real productivity,” said Mr Cong.

International Relations and media scholar Dr Alexander Rusero said in its current format, the UN Security Council no longer speaks to the prevailing situation, hence it is unsustainable. He said it was time Africa’s voice must be taken seriously.

“This is now the time to relocate Africa to its position to involve and uplift it on the menu of the global social, political, economic, technological, and cultural architecture. Africa’s voice now must be heard,” he said.