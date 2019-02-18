AFRICA: Shootings kill eight in Goma’s DRC, as MSF suspends operations

GOMA. – Eight people died in three shootings in Goma, eastern DR Congo, the town mayor said on Sunday, while others complained authorities were slow to react to violence in North Kivu province.

“In Mugunga (district), there was shooting last night. Five people were killed and more injured. In Katoy, one was killed near a petrol station and further north towards Buhene two people were killed,” Timothee Muissa Kiense told AFP, adding that investigations were under way.

Benin Butatunda, vice-chairperson of a Mugunga youth association charged meanwhile that “assaillants fired on passers-by. Authorities did not intervene in time to save human lives.

“There is much tension here in Mugunga. The population is angry at the authorities’ lethargy,” Butatunda said.

The shootings came as Martin Fayulu, controversially beaten by fellow opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi in the December 30 presidential election, was in the province for a meeting at Butembo, 266km from Goma.

Meanwhile, MSF (Doctors Without Borders) said Sunday it had suspended non-essential work in part of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after gunmen abducted two of its local staff there earlier this month.

The agency, told AFP it was acting after the February 8 incident in the Masisi health zone in North Kivu province.

“Out of concern over the safety of its teams, Doctors Without Borders has decided to cut back its staff on site,” said MSF spokeswoman in DR Congo, Francine Kongolo.

“The organisation will nevertheless continue to provide emergency care at Masisi’s main hospital,” she added.

“This measure comes after the abduction on February 8 of two local MSF agents by unidentified armed men,” she added.

Cosmas Kangakolo, administrator in the Masisi territory, told AFP that for him, MSF had taken the action to force local people to better assure the safety of their staff.

Masisi lies some 100 kilometres northwest of North Kivu’s provincial capital of Goma.

Armed groups in this troubled province frequently abduct foreigners and Congolese nationals working for aid organisations.

Mineral-rich eastern DR Congo has been torn by armed conflict fuelled by ethnic rivalries and territorial disputes, for more than 20 years. – AFP