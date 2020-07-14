Africa: Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Across Continent Nears 600,000

Breaking News
14 Jul, 2020
The Herald

As of July 13, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 594,954. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 13,245 and recoveries 295,241.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 276,242, with deaths numbering 4,079. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (82,070 cases), Nigeria (32,558), Algeria (19,195), and Ghana (24,518).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.- All Africa

