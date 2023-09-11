Africa joins G20

Herald Reporter

THE African Union has become a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20) nations, a premium forum for international economic co-operation as the continent continues to push for integration and enhanced trade beyond its frontiers.

Senegal President, Mr Macky Sall, who is the outgoing AU chairperson, played an integral role in lobbying for the continent to join G20.

The assumption of a permanent seat on G20 by Africa was confirmed last Saturday by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a summit in New Delhi which brought together the world’s wealthiest nations.

The G20 plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues and India currently holds the Presidency.

Zimbabwe’s neighbour and one of the country’s biggest trading partners, South Africa, is already one of G20 members plus the European Union, representing 85 percent of global Gross Domestic Product and two-thirds of the world’s population.

Other member countries are the United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and TÜrkiye.

In its 36th ordinary session held in February this year, the AU acknowledged President Sall for the “excellent initiative in requesting that the African Union be granted a seat in the G20”.

“Commends him for his commitment, strong advocacy and tireless efforts towards ensuring Africa’s full membership of the G20, defending its interests and contributing to a fairer and more inclusive political, economic, financial and global governance,” reads the communique.

“Appreciates the invitations extended over the years by the G20 to the African Union to participate in its sessions and commends the regular and valuable participation of the countries chairing the African Union in those sessions, recognises the importance of the G20 as the main forum for global economic, trade and financial dialogue for growth and sustainable development.”

The AU reaffirmed the need for Africa to be more fully involved in the decision-making processes on global political, economic, financial, security, environmental and health governance.

“Expresses its deep appreciation to those G20 partners who have already expressed their support for the African bid for an African Union seat in the G20 and calls on all other G20 members to support such a bid,” the communique reads.

The African Union consists of 55 member states, encompassing the entire African continent, and Comoros President Azali Assoumani is presently the AU chair.

The membership positions the African bloc at the forefront of one of the world’s most influential global governance bodies.