Africa Day weekend entertainment guide

Valerie Mpundu

Arts Reporter

It is one week before the month comes to an end.

Already this weekend revellers are spoilt for choice as they brace for the month-end entertainment shows.

Besides shows taking place around the country, winter is approaching and those going for outdoor events should dress to beat the chilly weather, hence fore-warned is fore-warmed.

Here is the weekend guide on some of the major shows happening:

Harare province launches Culture Month.

Tomorrow is Africa Day and there are a lot of events happening across the country.

CJ Hall in Highfield, Harare, will tonight hold the Culture Month in celebration of the day.

The event is scheduled to attract a diverse crowd.

It is also an exhibition of the African heritage, a taste of traditional music and dance, giving fans a chance to connect with their roots and get an in-depth feel of their roots.

Top comedians for Hilarious Comedy Show

African Joker (Eric Mwaanga) from Zambia, Uncle Bhutisi, Doc Vikela and Siphoe Mercent Nyathi are set to put smiles on everyone’s faces at 7Arts Theatre, Avondale, tonight.

These talented comedians are set to deliver a hilarious show that is bound to leave the audience in stitches.

The event, which promises to be a laughter-packed extravaganza, has generating immense excitement among comedy enthusiasts.

It is the African Joker’s first time performing in Zimbabwe and everyone is expecting a night of laughter and fun.

Afro Fusion Night Ignites

Cresta Oasis

Harare’s Cresta Oasis will be ablaze with rhythm and soul tonight as Afro-fusion maestro Agga Nyabinde and the 2 Nice Band take to the stage.

The event, set to start at 7pm, promises an evening of rich traditional beats blended with contemporary sounds.

Fresh from a top-drawer performance last week, Nyabinde is expected to deliver yet another electrifying show.

It is not just a concert, but a cultural experience to celebrate Zimbabwean music.

Hip Hop meets Zimdancehall

This Sunday all roads lead to The Little Farm in Meyrick Park, as hip hop and dancehall singers battle for supremacy.

Hosting the event will be singer, songwriter and composer, Chengeto Brown, alongside the founder and director of Changamire hip hop festival, Jackson Muchechetere, affectionately known as Zimboy in music circles.

Artistes gracing the stage include Poptain, Dough Major, Michael Magz, AB3LX, and Veetee among others.

The event dubbed “Hip Hop vs Dancehall Edition,” pits different artistes from the two genres.

Sungura musicians to perform in Goromonzi

The trio of Mark Ngwazi, Sulumani Chimbetu and Progress Chipfumo will link up at The Farm Resort in Goromonzi, where they are expected to share the stage under the theme, “Men’s Link”.

It will be a fun-filled day with exciting performances and networking opportunities.

Activities lined up for the day include beach soccer, quad bike racing, braai, paint shooting, canoeing and boat cruising.

Pakare Paye hosts Feli Nandi while Chipfumo thrills Mvurwi

Feli Nandi sets the weekend mood at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton tonight.

The Afro-jazz musician is expected to serenade fans with her music and fashion sense.

Meanwhile, Progress Chipfumo, backed by the Sounds of the Motherland band, will today sample his new album at Mzansi Lounge in Mvurwi.

Tomorrow, he goes to Goromonzi for a show at Majaya Complex, in Mahuwe, as he continues with his tour of Mashonaland Central.

Poetry echoes at Deveteve Village, Darwendale

Poet Mamboguramatunhu, born Ngonidzashe Paradza, shares powerful verses with captivating speeches from public speaker, author, philosopher and social entrepreneur, Joseph Maponga, and the founder and president of Powerful Africa, KV Muvavarirwa, at Deveteve Village in Darwendale tomorrow.

Celebrate Africa Day in style with activities such as kuenda kutsime, kuhuni, kumombe, kurima, kubata misevo, and fruit gathering.

For foodies, rich traditional food will be served, while imbibers will be treated to the famous seven-day beer.

It will be a spectacular celebration of Pan-African culture, history and identity.

Blood is thicker than water as Leonard Zhakata supports kinsman.

The Maungwe Brothers, made up of uncle Leonard Zhakata and nephew the late Thomas Makioni, used to make music way back in the 1980s.

Fast forward four decades later, the duo is resurrected as Zhakata mentors Thomas Makion Junior, son of the late half of the band, with a show in Kwekwe at Club 5, Mbizo Inn. TMJ as he is popularly known, is currently riding high after releasing visuals to his song, “Tenda Kunashe”.

TMJ brings alive his father’s voice eloquently and fluently, reminding fans of the good old days when the duo from Rusape dominated the airwaves.

Two Friends meet at Jongwe Corner in Chinhoyi

Freeman HKD Boss, Feli Nandi, Delroy Shewe and Merciless Zim descend on Jongwe Corner, in Chinhoyi, for an exciting weekend wrap at the gig dubbed The Two Friends Show.

The quartet brought the house down at their show at Pagomo Leisure Gardens in Marondera two months ago.

After performing at Pakare Paye in Norton and in Kwekwe, Feli will journey to Chinhoyi to join the Jongwe Corner gig alongside “Fenze” hitmaker Delroy Shewe and Merciless.

Hope Masike for Maibuye iAfrica Concert

A star-studded cast of musicians will perform at this year’s edition of the Mayibuye iAfrica concert in Joburg tonight and tomorrow.

Zimbabwe’s mbira music icon, Hope Masike, joins South African musical legends including Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Simphiwe Dana, Ringo Madlingozi, Mahotella Queens and Siphokazi on stage.

Mayibuye iAfrica was birthed by guitarist and author Billy Monama, whose passion for researching South African liberation history led to his desire to honour patriotic artistes at the forefront of the struggle for freedom.

Masike’s playlist will include Dorothy Masuka’s repertoire, as a tribute to the latter’s contribution to the South African musical landscape.

“It is a grand privilege performing in honour of Dorothy Masuka. Her music inspired many, not just in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia but further and wide afield,” said Masike.

The concert commemorates 30 years of South African democracy by bringing artistes together in a reflective journey through the power of song.

Not only is this a South African celebration of African historical heritage, but it is a continental narrative of the African story.

From Cape to Cairo, the concert is one of the events to celebrate Africa’s rich cultural heritage.