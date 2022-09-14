Africa celebrates democracy: President

President Mnangagwa arrives at the Moi International Sports Centre where he joined at least 20 Heads of State and Government from across Africa for the inauguration of Kenyan President-elect Dr William Ruto yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Nyadzayo.

Kudakwashe Mugari in NAIROBI, Kenya

SMOOTH transitions of power on the African continent are worth celebrating as they reaffirm the continent’s commitment to democracy, President Mnangagwa has said.

This was on display in Kenya yesterday when Dr William Ruto was sworn-in as the East African country’s fifth President during an event that was attended by 20 Heads of State and Government, at the giant Kasarani International Sports Stadium in Nairobi.

Dr Ruto took his oath of office alongside his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at a colourful ceremony that was attended by thousands of Kenyans and which was accompanied by pomp, ceremony and pageantry.

The 60 000-seater stadium was packed to the rafters by jubilant Kenyans who came to witness their President assume the reins from his predecessor Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival in Harare from Kenya at the Robert Mugabe International Airport last night, President Mnangagwa said the advent of a new administration in Kenya is a sign of Africa’s deep-rooted democracy.

“We are so happy that the inauguration of Dr William Ruto attracted a huge number of Heads of State showing solidarity among the current crop of Heads of State in Africa where there is a peaceful transition of power.”

The President said although there were initial hiccups as opposition leader Mr Raila Odinga disputed the election results, in the end the Kenyan leadership showed the world that Africa’s democracy has come of age.

“There were some problems at the beginning but the former President Uhuru Kenyatta rose to the occasion and congratulated Dr Ruto and there was a smooth hand over of power. We are also happy that the new President also recognised his predecessor and assured him that he will give him due respect and protocols deserving a former Head of State.

This was very good, an example where there is a continuity of leadership and co-operation between one party and another going out, this is what we need in Africa,” said President Mnangagwa.

Earlier, the President had written on Twitter, “Today, Africa celebrates democracy. It was a pleasure to be beside fellow African leaders to welcome in the new administration in Kenya”.

As he assumed office, Dr Ruto acknowledged the presence of world leaders including President Mnangagwa, who is a friend of Kenya.

President Ruto promised to work with all Kenyans despite political differences that saw him pipping his rival Mr Odinga to clinch the presidency.

“The people of Kenya will benefit more because of this election win. I will raise the bar of integrity and professionalism in the public sector. Our judiciary has demonstrated transparency in its decision making and today they have showed us that their judicial independence is unquestionable,” said Dr Ruto.

Last week, Kenya’s Supreme Court upheld Dr Ruto’s victory in the August election dismissing Mr Odinga’s claims that the vote was marred by rigging and irregularities.

Dr Ruto paid tribute to Kenyan youths who voted in large numbers and promised them jobs and support for business start-ups. He also pledged to use his humble background as a vendor to work for the emancipation of the poor and also tackle corruption.

The Kenyan President has the huge task of uniting a country of 54 million people with several political and ethnic divisions that were heightened during the election period.

Leaders who spoke at the colourful event commended Kenyans for the peaceful elections, saying the smooth transfer of power had demonstrated Africa’s ability to manage its affairs.

The President of Tanzania, Mrs Samia Suluhu, said the East Africa region must be united and increase its market while the President of Burundi, Mr Evariste Ndayishimiye, commended Kenyans for the peaceful elections.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda assured the new Kenyan leader of the East Africa region’s support and congratulated Kenyans for upholding democracy.

Mr Museveni said the Kenyan polls had demonstrated that democracy in Africa was maturing, noting that the country had distinguished itself as a beacon of constitutionalism.

“This is a triumph of the African spirit, the embodiment of the Africa we want and the Africa we know ourselves to be and the Kenyan story is a positive story,” he said.

Yesterday’s historical event was also attended by President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

President Mnangagwa returned home last night and was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, service chiefs and senior Government officials.