‘Africa can’t develop without science, innovation’

In an interview with journalists here ahead of tomorrow’s Africa Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa, who officiated at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone to mark the commencement of the construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls yesterday, said for Africa to realise Agenda 2063, pillars related to science, technology and innovations should be adopted.

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Africa’s transformation to desired heights in line with the African Union (AU) “Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want” will not be complete without accelerated adoption and promotion of science, technology and innovation.

Agenda 2063 outlines the continent’s master plan for driving development in Africa to make it a global powerhouse of the future.

The blueprint is Africa’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

It is inspired by the realisation by African leaders of the need to refocus and reprioritise Africa’s agenda from the struggle against colonialism and the attainment of political independence for the continent, which was the focus of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor of the AU.

Instead, Agenda 2063 prioritises inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security, among other issues aimed at repositioning Africa to become a dominant player in the global arena.

In an interview with journalists here ahead of tomorrow’s Africa Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa, who officiated at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone to mark the commencement of the construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls yesterday, said for Africa to realise Agenda 2063, pillars related to science, technology and innovations should be adopted.

“To build the Africa that we want there are certain pillars that are necessary to achieve that vision, and those pillars relate to education that is anchored on science, technology and innovation,” he said.

“We cannot develop our African continent without drastic emphasis and biases towards science, technology and innovation. Those are the things that build a country or continent. All African states and the current crop of Heads of State should focus on innovation, science and technology, and that way we are convinced that we will achieve the vision of the Africa, which we want.”

Zimbabwe is already walking the talk in harnessing science, technology and innovation guided by the Second Republic’s heritage-based Education 5.0 policy, which has mainstreamed the development of scientific solutions to the challenges facing the country.

Under this model, institutions of higher learning are playing a leading role in driving industrialisation through research and development, working closely with the private sector to unlock more business opportunities and create jobs.

Tomorrow, Zimbabwe joins the rest of Africa in celebrating Africa Day running under the theme: “Re-thinking African Education systems for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”.

Africa Day (formerly African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the OAU on 25 May 1963.

It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world. Activities to mark the historical day will be commemorated all over the African continent by the 55 member countries of the AU, which are expected, among other things, to showcase major successes, milestones, challenges, and way forward under Agenda 2063.