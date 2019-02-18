AFRICA: Buhari to hold emergency meeting with ruling party over election delay

18 Feb, 2019 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
AFRICA: Buhari to hold emergency meeting with ruling party over election delay A cyclist drives past a campaign poster for President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano on 17, 2019. - Reuters

The Herald

ABUJA. – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is to hold an emergency meeting with senior members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party over the week-long postponement of the country’s election, the party media office said on Monday.

It said the vice president and APC co-chairman Bola Tinubu were among the figures expected to attend the meeting. The electoral commission, which announced the delay five hours before polls were due to open on Saturday, said the election would be held on February 23. – Reuters

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting