Afreximbank chief meets President

Hatred Zenenga

Herald Editor

THE Government and Afreximbank will continue to work on several multi-million projects, that will boost Zimbabwe’s drive to establish smart cities, the bank’s president and board chairman Dr Benedict Oramah said this week.

Afreximbank is constructing an US$80 million Harare Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre and Regional Offices, which will make Harare an intra-African trade hub and support the city’s rejuvenation as an important centre for financial services.

Boasting of features such as a major conference centre, a trade information centre, world class hotel and a tech incubation lab, among others, the centre is billed to accommodate regional, global and development institutions that will also make it an attractive project to investors.

Speaking to journalists after meeting President Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the 78th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, Dr Oramah said he had discussed a number of areas with the President, which included the development of industrial parks and parking facilities.

“First of all we congratulated him (President Mnangagwa) for winning the recent elections. We also discussed other priority areas the Government has identified for us to look at,” he said. Without giving further details, the Afreximbank president added that the Government was keen on the bank to look at planned developments in Victoria Falls city.

Giving an update on the construction of the trade centre, Dr Oramah said everything was on course for its completion in two years’ time. The construction of this facility is coming at a time when Afreximbank has continued to offer more support to Zimbabwe’s economic growth plans.

Dr Oramah also said President Mnangagwa had confirmed the Zimbabwean Government’s participation at the Inter African Trade Fair 2023 to be held in Egypt, Cairo from November 9 to 15.