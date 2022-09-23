AFM to host sports gala

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

THE Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe will host the greater Harare annual sports gala at Avonlea Primary School tomorrow.

The sports gala, which has been put on hold for the past three years, will see eight provinces coming together to compete in four different sport codes, namely football, netball, volleyball and chess.

AFM in Zimbabwe National Sports, secretary-general Danayi Dangarembizi, said they are looking forward to hosting a successful tournament after they last hosted it in 2018.

“We will be hosting the annual AFM Greater Harare Sports Tournament on Saturday at Avonlea Primary School in which eight Provinces will converge and more than 1 000 athletes expected to turn up.

”The weekend games will present the Provinces with the opportunity to come up with a team that will compete in the annual AFM in Zimbabwe Presidential Cup to be held later this year.

“The tournament started in 2015 at Conway College and has been held annually before it was affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Harare East Province’s Southlea Park won the football tournament during the last tournament held in 2018 at Vainona High School as Harare East’s Manyame Airbase were crowned the netball champions while the volleyball title went to Harare North.

“The games stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are resuming this year with eight Provinces involved. The five Harare Provinces namely Harare South, North, Central, East, and West will be joined by Ruwa Province and the two Chitungwiza Provinces (East and West). We are happy that this year we are incorporating Chitungwiza as we used to have six provinces which excluded Chitungwiza.”