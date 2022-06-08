Afghanistan players in rankings boost with win over Zimbabwe

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

AFGHANISTAN players have made notable gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after taking a 2-0 lead against hosts Zimbabwe in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Rahmat Shah moved up two places to 29th position after aggregating 181 runs in the two matches while spin bowler Mohammad Nabi is up eight places to 11th with six wickets. Hashmatullah Shahidi moved eight places to 50th among batters and Rashid Khan gained one place to third among all-rounders.

Only Sikandar Raza made some notable movement for Zimbabwe as he was up six places to joint-42nd among batters.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine rose three places to 63 while Sean Williams, who is not involved in this series, dropped two places to 44th.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are set to play the last match tomorrow at Harare Sports Club, with the visitors having already bagged the series after taking a 2-0 lead.