Afghanistan players in rankings boost with win over Zimbabwe

08 Jun, 2022 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Afghanistan players in rankings boost with win over Zimbabwe

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

AFGHANISTAN players have made notable gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after taking a 2-0 lead against hosts Zimbabwe in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Rahmat Shah moved up two places to 29th position after aggregating 181 runs in the two matches while spin bowler Mohammad Nabi is up eight places to 11th with six wickets. Hashmatullah Shahidi moved eight places to 50th among batters and Rashid Khan gained one place to third among all-rounders.

Only Sikandar Raza made some notable movement for Zimbabwe as he was up six places to joint-42nd among batters.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine rose three places to 63 while Sean Williams, who is not involved in this series, dropped two places to 44th.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are set to play the last match tomorrow at Harare Sports Club, with the visitors having already bagged the series after taking a 2-0 lead.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting