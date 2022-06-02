Afghanistan face Zim Select in warm-up

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE touring Afghanistan cricket side is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

The visitors have been camping in Harare for the past week to acclimatize with the conditions in Zimbabwe. They play a practice game against a Zimbabwe Select side today to fine-tune their team ahead of the ODI series that begins at Harare Sports Club this Saturday.

The visitors have brought their strong team led by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) for the ODIs.

They also brought former Pakistan right-arm fast bowler Umar Gul who was named as the new bowling coach of the team ahead of the limited-overs series.

Gul has played 237 international matches for Pakistan in which he has 427 scalps to his name and is considered one of the most successful fast bowlers in the history of Pakistan Cricket (especially in T20Is).

Gul was recently employed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board as the bowling consultant for the recently held training and preparation camp in UAE in April.

The Pakistani veteran worked with the fast bowlers in the Afghan national lineup and, considering his effectiveness in the camp as well as based on the need, it was decided to offer him a permanent contract as the national team’s bowling coach.

Afghanistan arrived in Zimbabwe last week for three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and as many T20I matches beginning this Saturday in Harare.