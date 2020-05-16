AfDB okays US$13,7m grant

Herald Reporter

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a US$13,7 million grant for Zimbabwe to finance its national Covid-19 response, a development expected to directly benefit over 680 000 people.

Approved on May 13, the grant is expected to finance interventions towards targeted frontline responders and health personnel and boost the country’s global health security index.

In a statement on Thursday, the AfDB said approval of the grant followed a request by the Government of Zimbabwe.

“The funds, from the African Development Fund (ADF) 14 Transition Support Facility, will go to Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 response project (CRP), which aims to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on a country which is facing many economic and social challenges,” said the AfDB.

The CRP will focus on 15 high density urban suburbs in Harare, satellite townships and targeted health facilities in other areas.

Activities under the project include boosting capacity in Covid-19 prevention and management protocols for healthcare personnel and populations in targeted regions, and increasing access to Covid-19 hand washing facilities in Harare, satellite townships and other affected regions.

The project will also supply Covid-19 medical equipment and laboratory test kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs), set up handwashing facilities through rehabilitation/construction of boreholes and training of healthcare personnel and laboratory technicians at community level.

The project will be implemented by the World Health Organisation (WHO), with the Ministry of Health and Child Care acting as executing agency.