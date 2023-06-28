AfDB concludes US$24m Idai projects

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Local Government and Public Works Ministry head offices in Harare yesterday, AfDB country programmes officer Ms Belinda Chesire said their intervention has seen Chimanimani and other surrounding areas being equipped with more resilient infrastructure and water services.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has handed over two vehicles to the Government as it concludes its US$24 million Post Cyclone Idai Resilience Emergency Project which began in 2019.

The two auger trucks were received by the Local Government and Public Works Ministry which coordinates disaster management in the country before handing them over to the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Local Government and Public Works Ministry head offices in Harare yesterday, AfDB country programmes officer Ms Belinda Chesire said their intervention has seen Chimanimani and other surrounding areas being equipped with more resilient infrastructure and water services.

“This project was approved in 2019 and the bank’s contribution was a grant of US$24 million which was exceptionally approved because of the emergency situation of the project.

“The project has come in to support the communities in Chimanimani and other parts of the eastern part of Zimbabwe following the post Cyclone Idai and Kenneth disaster. We have seen the rehabilitation of infrastructure, water and sanitation projects including bridges that have gone way into building the resilience of the communities,” she said.

Accepting the donation Local Government and Public Works acting Permanent Secretary Konzani Ncube applauded the kind gesture by AfDB, while directing that the trucks be stationed in Manicaland province as it has become a hotspot for disasters.

“I am reliably informed that this is the last consignment of the fleet to ZETDC as part of Cyclone Idai Recovery Project courtesy of the US$25 million project by AfDB,” she said.

Acting Permanent Secretary Ncube said following the devastating Tropical Cyclone Idai in March 2019, the initial damage assessments undertaken concluded that US$557 to US$767 million was required to support Zimbabwe recovery and restore damaged infrastructure and livelihoods.

She said it was against this background that the Post-Cyclone Idai Emergency Recovery and Resilience Project (PCIREP) was established with a view to re-establish sustainable public infrastructure and restore economic activities of affected populations in the most impacted districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge.

Acting Permanent Secretary Ncube said through AfDB funding, the PCIREP has indeed impacted on communities, and the country at large.

She said the country has received several items for preparedness and response from the AfDB for Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and is proud that the Early Warning Systems have tremendously improved.

“We are also pleased with the 33kV electricity distribution network extending from Chipangayi (Middle Sabi) to Chipinge and the reinforcement of the distribution line between Chipinge and Chimanimani.

“Electricity in these areas is now guaranteed, thereby enhancing communication networks. It is our wish that the trucks and previously donated items be stationed in Manicaland which has now become a pathway for all hydro-meteorological disasters,” she said.