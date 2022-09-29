AFC briefs Parliament on operations

AFC Holdings CEO Mr Francis Macheka taking oath before the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

AFC Holdings has appeared before the Senate Thematic Committee on Peace and Security to appraise it on its operations.

The company was represented by group chief executive officer Mr Francis Macheka and the managing director of AFC Land and Development Bank Mrs Priscilla Munyeza and her AFC Bank counterpart, Mr Kenneth Chitando.

In his remarks, Mr Macheka said the institution was established to lead in the transformation of the country’s agriculture following the historic land reform programme that corrected the colonial skewed land ownership model that favoured the white minority.