  • Today Fri, 08 Sep 2023
distinguish these special posts from regular blog posts

Advocate Mudenda re-elected Speaker of the National Assembly

Advocate Mudenda re-elected Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda is congratulated by Chief Justice Luke Malaba

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Advocate Jacob Mudenda has been re-elected unopposed for the Speaker of the National Assembly post.

Cde Tsitsi Gezi also retained her Deputy Speaker position in an election held Friday morning.

The two, who were nominated by Zanu PF retained their posts during an election that was boycotted by the CCC MPs that only entered the National Assembly chamber when the election process was over.

The election follows the swearing-in of MPs in the 10th Parliament yesterday.

Following his re-election the Speaker took his oath of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Health funders urged to polish act National

    Health funders urged to polish act

    Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter Health funders and other key role players have been called upon to upscale and polish up their act in line with Government’s health development thrust in order to expedite the attainment of national goals. The call was made by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments