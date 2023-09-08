Advocate Mudenda re-elected Speaker of the National Assembly

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Advocate Jacob Mudenda has been re-elected unopposed for the Speaker of the National Assembly post.

Cde Tsitsi Gezi also retained her Deputy Speaker position in an election held Friday morning.

The two, who were nominated by Zanu PF retained their posts during an election that was boycotted by the CCC MPs that only entered the National Assembly chamber when the election process was over.

The election follows the swearing-in of MPs in the 10th Parliament yesterday.

Following his re-election the Speaker took his oath of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.