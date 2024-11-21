Advocate Mudenda meets Azerbaijan counterpart

Herald Reporter

Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has met his Azerbaijan counterpart Mrs Sahiba Gafarova and the two

implored the Global North to provide funding to developing countries that are vulnerable to climate change under the loss and

damage fund.

The fund was established by the Conference of the Parties (COP) serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement

(CMA), where it was agreed that there be a new funding arrangement for developing countries that are vulnerable to adverse

effects of climate change.

Advocate Mudenda met his counterpart in Azerbaijan during a working visit where he was attending IPU Parliamentary

meetings under COP29.