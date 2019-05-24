Advisory council tables anti-graft measures

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) yesterday made recommendations to President Mnangagwa and Cabinet ministers on how to fight corruption, in a development expected to add impetus to Government’s commitment to combat the vice.

President Mnangagwa and several Cabinet ministers held a three-hour meeting in which the PAC tabled a comprehensive report of recommendations on how to turn around the economy with measures to fight corruption taking centre stage.

In an interview after the meeting, PAC acting coordinator Mr Edwin Manikai said: “We presented our PAC fourth advisory note to His Excellency the President and he invited some of his Government ministers and officials. The fight against corruption was top on the agenda and we made some recommendations on how we believe we can improve and accelerate the fight against corruption,” said Mr Manikai.

He said President Mnangagwa accepted most of their recommendations as his Government had already been contemplating implementing some of them.

“The President agreed with us. I cannot tell you the exact nature of the input we made but we had two resolutions to support the fight against corruption which we believe are not only positive for the fight in order to improve the business environment but tried and tested in other jurisdictions. So we are not going into uncharted territories, we have examples. In fact, one of the things we recommended we have done it in this country successfully before,” said Mr Manikai.

“The President was actually supportive and he said it was not new, it was something that his Government was contemplating and our endorsement confirms that it is the right direction. So we hope to see virtually immediate traction and velocity in the fight against corruption. We have proposed to fortify the capacity to do the job, we have also proposed to utilise local but experienced qualified people to assist the Government.”

On the economy, Mr Manikai said the PAC had long advised that Government liberalise the foreign exchange and fuel markets, which he said Government had embraced recently.