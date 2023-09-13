Adventist Development and Relief Agency celebrates 40 years of service

Herald Reporter

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church humanitarian arm, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), serving more than 120 countries celebrated its 40th anniversary in Zimbabwe amid applause from varying organisations including the United Nations for their work in Zimbabwe and beyond.

ADRA international President Mr Michael Kruger was in the country for the commemorations where he also paid a courtesy visit on Government and had an interaction with former Public Service Minister Professor Paul Mavima – now Minister of Skills Audit and Development.

Mr Kruger was joined by several international leadership of their association including ADRA country directors from countries like South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, DRC, South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and church leaders from Kenya and South Africa.

ADRA’s work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief.

Zimbabwe, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has opened up allowing well-meaning international organisations and corporates among others to work for the good of the citizenry.

ADRA Zimbabwe singled out their participation in Cyclone Idai relief programmes as one of their standout contributions locally, where they were one of the first responders to join Government in its response after the floods which left some dead, many homeless and severe infrastructure damage.

Mr Kruger commended the hospitality he has received in Zimbabwe.

“This is an extensive organisation impacting tens of millions of people around the globe,” said Mr Kruger while addressing the local ADRA staff.

“You maybe the only Representatives of ADRA that beneficiaries ever met. It is my prayer that interaction leaves them with a feeling that ADRA is an organisation that truly cares about people.

“None of us works in isolation anymore. What happens in Zimbabwe affects ADRA globally.

“The work that you’re doing is making a positive impact, not only in Zimbabwe but all over the world. The work that you’re doing does not go unnoticed.

“You are ADRA. You’re playing an instrumental role in touching those lives. You are indeed the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Mr Kruger.

ADRA Zimbabwe held its Big Sabbath attended by their international leadership as it celebrated its anniversary with members of the church.

ADRA Zimbabwe country director, Mrs Judith Musvosvi singled out their contribution in the Cyclone Idai relief programmes as their biggest sense of pride.