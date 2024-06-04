Advance research grant management meeting underway

Sifelani Tsiko

Innovations Editor

The Research Council of Zimbabwe is hosting a research and grants management training meeting to hone the skills of science researchers from Zimbabwe and other African countries.

The council’s executive director, Dr Partson Chikudza told participants that researchers need to sharpen their skills in light of the changing global funding landscape.

“Let us remind ourselves every day that as knowledge workers, we have a duty to promote science and technology for the betterment of our people,” he said.

“This training is a step in the right direction in fulfilling this obligation. It is critical for you to learn about the funding landscape in Zimbabwe and other countries so that you optimise funding strategies, the development and submission of funding proposals.”

The Southern African Research and Innovation Management Association (SARIMA) is conducting the training which is supported by the Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) which seeks to strengthen the capacities of funding agencies in Africa.

A total of 17 African countries, including Zimbabwe, are participating in the programme.

Phase One of SGCI’s objective of seeks to strengthen the capacities of Science Granting Councils in sub-Saharan Africa to support research and evidence-based policies that will contribute to socio-economic development.

Dr Chikudza said the standardisation of processes and best practises on research and grant management will help councils and research managers to run impactful national projects.