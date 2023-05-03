Adhere to planting dates, farmers urged

Elton Manguwo

WITH the winter wheat season fast setting in, the Government has urged farmers to wrap up land preparations to ensure they do not miss crucial planting dates, which will compromise yields.

Addressing wheat farmers during a pre-planting seminar in Banket recently, an extension officer with Agritex, Mr Kingstone Bhepe said adhering to planting dates was a key component in realising the expected yields, as the nation pushes to attain wheat self- sufficiency.

“One of the production practices having a major impact on wheat yields is planting date, which in turn influences production practices such as pest management, soil fertility and weather,” said Mr Bhepe.

Winter wheat is a highly technical crop, which makes it critical for every condition to be met to ensure a successful season.

“The date of seeding greatly affects development of tillers in winter wheat – the source of as much as 70 percent of the grain yield in a normal year. Seeding during the optimum period enables wheat to form sufficient but not excessive tillers,” said Mr Bhepe.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera recently revealed that the Government had been working closely with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to ensure their readiness for the season.

“All the processes have been lined up so that water and electricity are availed specifically for the wheat growing areas,” he said highlighting that prioritisation of the wheat production sub-sector would ensure that the country had a successful season,” he said.

With the Government targeting to increase wheat production to meet national requirements in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the need to pay attention to important dates on the wheat production calendar have become more magnified as the country moves to meet the set targets.

“The 2023/24 summer and the 2023 winter season programme share a common target, which is to sustainably increase crop production and productivity to meet and surpass the national requirements for both humans and animals,” said Dr Basera.

Replicating last year yields is a key component of the country’s industrialisation process as it will guarantee raw material availability for millers.

“The success of the wheat production is set to grow the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through capacitation of industry,” Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said.

The push towards boosting local production of wheat and make the country self- sufficient will take of the currently high import bill and the ripple effects of shocks in the global supply chains, thanks to the war in Ukraine.