‘Address mental health issues at the workplace’

Leonard Ncube-Victoria Falls Reporter

EFFORTS should be made to come up with specific mental health policies especially in the workplace to address the emerging global psychological challenge that is affecting productivity and the socio-economic fabric.

Delegates that attended the 60th National Social Security Authority (NSSA) annual national conference on safety and health at work (SHAW) between Wednesday and Friday in Victoria Falls noted with concern a lack of clear-cut policies to address issues of mental health.

Speaking at the occasion, delegates said there is need to raise much awareness and also address stigma and discrimination which are prevalent. They said there are some jobs that naturally cause mental problems while some workplaces have become toxic because of the lack of conducive working environments.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Reverend Siphathisiwe Fuyani said mental health affects every citizen.

“There has been an increase in counselling because everyone is under pressure. Something needs to be done because we need statistics. Government should have statistics for policy making. What we can say as religious ministers is that mental health is not a spiritual attack but it is something done by pressure. Yes we pray with the person but these days we sit and talk about the issue,” she said.

A psychiatrist from the World Health Organisation, Dr Debra Machando said globally, only 35 percent countries have specific mental health policies. She said WHO and the International Labour Organisation have developed mental health policies and what needs to be done is to adopt and implement them.

“Awareness should be raised and investment should be made to deal with causes of mental health and avoid focusing on the symptoms. It is important for organisations to start working on what they can do with available resources and knowledge while waiting for a national policy,” she said.

Delegates called for incorporation of mental health issues into ILO laws. They also implored NSSA to come down to organisations and communities and sponsor mental health and safety programmes.

There is also a need to reduce stigma and discrimination against mentally challenged individuals and also promote safety and health.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo, who opened the conference on Thursday, said social protection, human capital development and decent work are some of the priorities of the Second Republic as it implements the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) 2021-2025).

The theme for the NSSA conference was: “Safe and healthy work environment: A fundamental principle and right at work”, and sought to promote leveraging of business on good occupational safety and health practice and to drive the nation towards zero hazards.

Trade unionist, Mr Kenias Shamuyarira said there should be a platform comprising all social partners including Government, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Labour, Public Service Commission and workers to discuss mental health issues.

Mr Shamuyarira said the situation was critical and needs no talk show but practical head-on so that we have a robust shift.

“Everyone is mentally disturbed because salaries have become valueless. There are some jobs that cause mental illness and people drink so that they get sleep and be able to go to work the next morning,” he said.

A representative from the Victoria Falls City Council Mr Clearance Sibanda said every workplace should have a department that can takes care of mental health.