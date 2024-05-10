Additional board members for TIMB

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of three additional board members of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), as Zimbabwe targets a US$60 billion tobacco industry.

The additional board members are Mr Gilbert Chiminya, Mrs Lindiwe Tirivanhu and Mr Garainashe Changunda.

TIMB board chair, Patrick Devenish confirmed the new additions.

The other board members are Nomusa Dube, Liuetenant General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje, Memory Mashaya, Kundai Mukuku, Marjorie Munyonga and Robert Webb.

The appointments come at a time when Zimbabwe is hosting the inaugural World Tobacco Africa 2024 on May 15 to 16. International exhibitors are expected.