Additional 115 new buses for Zupco

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Government last year imported 349 buses assigned to the Zupco franchise and another consignment of 115 is now in Durban and expected in the country soon, as the Government moves to fix the public transport.

The total of 349 last year excludes buses assigned to the Public Service Commission.

Zupco is using its share in all 10 provinces, both for local shuttle services and intercity travel. A major part of the Zupco fleet remains the private bus owners who have accepted Zupco franchise arrangements, Zupco acting chief executive officer Mr Evaristo Mudangwa said.

“We have received a total of 349 buses imported by the Government excluding those that were given to the Public Service Commission.

“These buses have been dispatched to all the 10 provinces where they are operating and we are expecting more buses this year. A total of 115 buses have already been imported and are still at Durban Port in South Africa,” he said.

Besides the build up of the bus fleet, Zupco has introduced peak hour rail passenger services in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo.

Law enforcement agents have been in long campaigns against mushikashika, kombis outside the Zupco franchise and unregistered vehicles who are carrying travellers and frequently picking them up and dropping them off at undesignated points creating unnecessary traffic jams.

Last month, President Mnangagwa commissioned the latest consignment of 90 latest Golden Dragon Zupco buses from China which were distributed in areas that were hit by transport challenges across the country.

While Zupco is working on extending its Harare passenger rails service to Norton, the passenger company is also revamping the trains to make them more accommodating to passengers by face-lifting them.

They have restored the lighting system on the Mufakose train and it is work in progress for the Ruwa and Tynwald trains.

The trains will also be painted inside and out to give them a new look and the leaking rooftops of the coaches have been sealed.

Over the last 12 months, the Government has imported more than 450 buses from China and 349 were given to Zupco not only to boost its fleet, but starting the process of standardising models, easing maintenance and allowing good stock.

The other buses were handed over to the Public Services Commission to prioritise the welfare of civil servants.