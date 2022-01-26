Actress Nkosi to focus more on her craft

While storytelling is what she does best, Jessica Nkosi plans to be more intentional with her craft this year.

In the last eight years, the actor has captured the small screen as regal Qondi in ‘‘Isibaya’’ and villainous Thando Sebata in ‘‘The Queen’’. She also starred in the short-lived television drama Ayeye.

The 32-year-old leading lady admits that while the acting industry is tough and challenging, her journey has been nothing but a blessing.

“I recently celebrated my birthday and now that I am a year older, I have somewhat gone through a rebirth,” Nkosi says.

“I would like to see myself growing in avenues where my craft is more enhanced. Acting is my first love and I see myself tapping more in that space.’’

Nkosi is enjoying her villain character in ‘‘The Queen’’, a role that last year won her a Royalty Soapie Award.

“Thando is definitely the opposite of Qondi who I played in ‘Isibaya’. She is a very dangerous woman,” Nkosi says.

“She is the type that shoots first and asks questions later. I always enjoy every character that I play but I am really enjoying Thando more. Most of the time before I act out a scene written on the script, I would laugh my life away and then pick up a gun and shoot at Harriet (Connie Ferguson) — that is how cut-throat she is. The only similarities I have with her is that she borrows my voice and my body . . . I am nothing like her — she is way too vicious.”

In preparation for the role, Nkosi had to learn how to properly handle a gun.

The secret to Nkosi’s success has been to respect her craft. — Sowetan.