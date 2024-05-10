Actor Mpho Sebeng remembered

Friends and loved ones of the late actor Mpho Sebeng yesterday gathered at Joburg Theatre for a public memorial service for the actor.

The actor died on Sunday, following a car crash in Potchefstroom, his family said.

“Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news,” read the statement issued by family spokesperson Oupa Morake.

“Details of his home going ceremony will be communicated in due course and we request that you continue to hold the Sebeng family in prayer,” added Morake.

His tragic death has sent ripple waves of emotions across the South African entertainment industry.

Several shows TV shows honoured Sebeng following news of his passing by adding his name to their slates of the day. He made his television debut in the SABC drama series, ‘Justice for All’, he later became a household name for his role in Mzansi Magic drama, ‘Ring of Lies’, which earned him a Best Actor Safta nomination in 2018.

Actress Thuso Mbedu, was amongst those who penned an emotion tributes to the “Ring of Lies” star this week.

She took to Instagram to write: “Having heard of Mpho’s passing, something in me short-circuited. What are the words that one is supposed to string together?”

“Even now I’m seeing the posts and the changed profile pics, but my brain is refusing to accept why it’s happening. When I force myself to connect the dots, it feels like my heart slows down and I have to remind myself to breathe.”— IOL.