Acting President mourns 4 learners

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has sent a condolence message following the passing on of four children in a road accident along the Harare-Masvingo Road on Wednesday.

The accident involved an Inter Africa bus that was carrying 59 passengers and a T35 truck that was carrying 22 Kerryboon Primary School children.

The four children died on the spot, while 18 people, mostly children, were injured and treated at Beatrice and Chitungwiza Hospitals.

Acting President Chiwenga advised that Government will render State assistance to the bereaved families.

He also implored authorities to up step their efforts in making sure that vehicles on the road were roadworthy to avoid unnecessary loss of life and property.

“I learnt with shock, sorrow and deep pain of the passing on of four children in a fatal accident on the 81 kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road on 31 May 2023,” said Acting President Chiwenga in a statement.

“We continue to lose lives on our highways mostly due to human error and use of vehicles not fit for purpose or not roadworthy. I implore the responsible ministries and agencies to improve compliance on the roads.

“I also call upon the motoring public to exercise extreme care and caution to preserve life. I have directed Government to render State assistance to the bereaved families.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Nation, Zanu PF Party, Government, my family and indeed my own behalf, I wish to express heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“I also wish a speedy recovery to those that were injured in the incident.”